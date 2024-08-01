O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

