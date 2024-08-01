O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,738 shares of company stock valued at $15,532,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $306.80 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $321.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

