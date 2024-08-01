O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 440,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 122.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

