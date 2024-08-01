O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $207.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

