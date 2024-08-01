O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 156,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

