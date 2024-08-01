O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

