O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,278,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

