O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

