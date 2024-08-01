O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AZEK by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 669,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

