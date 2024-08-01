O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 266.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 64.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 18.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

