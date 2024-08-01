O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,184 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 761,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

