O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Otter Tail by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

