O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

