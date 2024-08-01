O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.