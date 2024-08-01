O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $3,031,095. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.3 %

HAE opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

