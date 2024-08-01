O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

