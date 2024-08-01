Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OOSP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

