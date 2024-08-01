Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OOSP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in the Coming Quarters
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- PayPal Earnings Reveal Undervalued Stock: Here’s the Scoop
Receive News & Ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.