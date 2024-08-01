Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OII stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

