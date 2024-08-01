Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 441797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

OII has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

