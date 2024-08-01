Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $531.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $90.52.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

