Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

