OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. 54,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

