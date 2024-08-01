On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

