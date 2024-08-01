ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONON. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON

ON Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $121,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $65,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $34,420,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $43,456,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.