Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading Down 2.2%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.07 ($0.10). 27,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 307,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The stock has a market cap of £22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of -0.01.

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

