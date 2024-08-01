Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Onsemi in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

