Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

