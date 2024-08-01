Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark raised their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ ON opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

