Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q2 guidance at $1.14-1.26 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.140-1.260 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Onto Innovation Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $191.30 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41.
ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
