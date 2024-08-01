OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,073,403 shares in the company, valued at $104,065,425.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in OPKO Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

