Oppenheimer Trims Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Target Price to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.