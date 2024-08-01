Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 251.0% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

