Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.75. 102,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Origin Bancorp worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

