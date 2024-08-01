Orion Office REIT (ONL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

ONL opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONL

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.