Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $216,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $8,854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 806,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

