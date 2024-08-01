Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Critical Comparison

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.13 -$135.11 million ($0.16) -38.62 Osisko Development $29.94 million 5.70 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.38

Osisko Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -9.18% -3.28% -2.25% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 104.96%. Given First Majestic Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

