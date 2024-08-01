Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Ouster Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,730.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,730.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.