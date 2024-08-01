Owens & Minor (OMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.40-1.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OMI opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

