Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
