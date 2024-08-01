Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

