Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 7,112,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 54,501,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.