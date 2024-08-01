Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.73. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 73,331 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

