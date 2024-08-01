Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of PSBD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.12.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
