Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John's International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John's International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

