Paragon 28 (FNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Paragon 28 to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paragon 28 Stock Down 13.7 %
FNA stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $646.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Paragon 28
Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
