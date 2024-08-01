Paramount Global (PARA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

