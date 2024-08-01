Paramount Global (PARAA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of 0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.85 billion. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 22.90 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 26.34. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.07.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

