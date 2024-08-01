Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $347.32 million, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.