Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

