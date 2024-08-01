Paul Martin Purcell Sells 508 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,412,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.
- On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.
- On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.
Sezzle stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $495.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
