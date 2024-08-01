Paul Martin Purcell Sells 508 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,412,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $495.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

